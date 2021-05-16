Financial Analysis: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -5.91 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.83 $5.39 billion $6.14 11.16

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78% Gilead Sciences 5.48% 37.77% 12.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocugen and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gilead Sciences 0 9 12 0 2.57

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $75.62, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Gilead Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Ocugen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

