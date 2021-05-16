Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.45) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.78.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

