Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $16,447,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

