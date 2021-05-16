RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

