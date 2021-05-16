Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

