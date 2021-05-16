Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RTOKY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $37.86.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

