LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

LOGC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

