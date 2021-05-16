Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.61 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
