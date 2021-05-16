Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmileDirectClub in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.