uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of QURE opened at $32.44 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,157. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

