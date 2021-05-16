FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.