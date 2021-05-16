CohBar (CWBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect CohBar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CWBR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
