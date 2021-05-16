CohBar (CWBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect CohBar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CohBar alerts:

CWBR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.