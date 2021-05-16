Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $177.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

