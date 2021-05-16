Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Purchases £3,594.32 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 999 ($13.05) on Friday. SEGRO Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.64 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 980.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 945.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

