Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

