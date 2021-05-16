Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,692.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inari Medical (NARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.