GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

