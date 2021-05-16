Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

