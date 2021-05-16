Ultrapar Participações Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18,318% compared to the typical daily volume of 22 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.