Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $164.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 277,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,539,405 shares.The stock last traded at $140.95 and had previously closed at $135.75.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

