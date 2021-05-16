MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 3935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

