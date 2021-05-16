Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Antero Midstream traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 126766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

