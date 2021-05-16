Justin Lockwood Sells 23,187 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97).

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.88. The stock has a market cap of £304.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. International Personal Finance plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

