VectivBio Holding AG’s (NASDAQ:VECT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 19th

VectivBio’s (NASDAQ:VECT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. VectivBio had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $13.77 on Friday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

