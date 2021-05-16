Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 19th

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 19th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ARBGU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $30,098,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,770,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

