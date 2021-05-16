Traders Purchase High Volume of HyreCar Call Options (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 17,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,710% compared to the typical daily volume of 975 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HyreCar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in HyreCar by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $12.91 on Friday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. Equities analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

