Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.22. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.90.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

