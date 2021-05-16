ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.07 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders sold 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $726.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

