Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $93,643.40. Insiders sold 22,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.