Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $23.01 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $875.12 million, a PE ratio of 383.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

