Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.30 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

