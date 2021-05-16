Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Sell

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NLS opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $532.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Nautilus by 42.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 105.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 59.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 30.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

