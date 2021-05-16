Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$76.59 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

