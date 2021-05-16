goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$144.54 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$46.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

