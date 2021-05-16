Oppenheimer Comments on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

