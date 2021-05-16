Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Repurchase $400.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

