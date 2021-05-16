iQIYI (IQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.