The Home Depot (HD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Home Depot to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $232.70 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.