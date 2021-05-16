MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $28.11 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

