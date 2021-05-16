Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 432 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 415.45.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

