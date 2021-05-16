National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$12.97 and a one year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.