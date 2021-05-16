WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

WSP Global stock opened at C$138.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$125.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.41. The firm has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$80.73 and a 1-year high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

