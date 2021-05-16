TD Securities Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$9.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WELL. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.29.

WELL opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -227.33. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

