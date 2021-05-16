Serum Market Capitalization Tops $419.47 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $8.39 or 0.00017392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $419.47 million and approximately $141.17 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

