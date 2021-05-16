Provoco Token (VOCO) One Day Volume Tops $198.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $79,950.31 and approximately $198.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

About Provoco Token

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VOCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.