AidCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $8,936.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

AID is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

