Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. 314,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.08 million, a P/E ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,907 shares of company stock worth $5,436,270. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

