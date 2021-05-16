Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 592,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

