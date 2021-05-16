Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 592,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.