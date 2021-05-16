Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $373,981.01 and approximately $42,750.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00527794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00234179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005021 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.34 or 0.01174208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01208658 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

