Typhoon Network Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $960,950.14 and $249,402.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00527794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00234179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005021 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.34 or 0.01174208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01208658 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

